Brady Arick Hanson of Minneapolis (formerly of Albert Lea) passed away unexpectantly at his home of natural causes on September 18, 2023. He was 36 years old.

Brady is the son of Kenny & Kris Hanson and brother to Adam (Nicole) Hanson of Mankato, MN. Brady and Adam had a very special bond. He loved to tag along with Adam everywhere when he was young. As he got older, they enjoyed attending sporting events and playing softball together which is a cherished memory for both of them. Brady loved animals, especially dogs and had a special place in his heart for all the labs in our family: Chelsey, Maggie, Macie, Remi, & Winnie. He was always a busy child and that continued into adulthood. Brady played many sports in school, but loved soccer while in high school. He loved music, played in the Albert Lea marching band, choir at St. Olaf, and now enjoyed many concerts with family and friends.

Brady attended St. Olaf College for his bachelor degree in education and the University of Minnesota for his master’s degree in social work. He loved traveling and even did his student teaching in India and helped Habitat for Humanity in Thailand. His passion in life was working with special needs students in many different jobs and finally at Karner Blue Special Needs School that he absolutely loved.

Brady always felt he finally had a sister when Adam married Nicole. He loved her dearly. He was involved in so many activities and groups in the Minneapolis area that gave him many lasting cherished friendships.

Brady is survived by his parents, brother and sister-in-law; his godchildren Mya & Dominic; aunts and uncles Mark (Diane) Sorenson, Karen Gillespie (Doug); Bob (Laurel) Hanson, Doug Hanson (Terry), Ann Hanson (Dean); and many cousins and friends.

Brady was preceded in death by his grandparents Dwayne & Geri Sorenson, Raymond & Vivian Hanson; and cousin, Angel.

Although Brady was taken too soon, he lived an incredibly full life accomplishing many of his dreams, having great friends, and a loving family who will miss him so much. Our hope is that your memories of Brady will make you smile and laugh for he would not want you to be sad for too long.

To honor Brady’s extraordinary life and the immeasurable impact he made, a Celebration of Life Service will be held on September 30, 2023, at 1:00 pm. The ceremony will take place at Bonnerup Funeral and Cremation Services, where friends and loved ones will gather to share stories, reminisce, and pay tribute to the indelible mark left by Brady. Brady’s family will greet guests at a visitation on Friday, September 29, 2023 from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM at Bonnerup Funeral and Cremation Services in Albert Lea, MN and one hour prior to the service. Brady will be laid to rest at Hillcrest Cemetery at a private service.

We would like to thank our family and friends for your love and support that is getting us through this difficult time.