Bruce Allan Terry, age 84, of Albert Lea, Minnesota, passed away September 24, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society. He was born on November 9, 1938, in Winnebago, Minnesota, to J. Lloyd and Lucinda (Gellert) Terry. Bruce leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness, and fond memories.

Bruce spent his early years in rural Minnesota, where he was known as a troublemaker throughout school. After his time spent in the Army, Bruce spent most of his years employed at Wilson’s Meat Packing in Albert Lea. Bruce married Shirley Torrens and together they welcomed three children, Michael, Lee, and Shelly, before later divorcing.

Growing up in a farm community, Bruce developed a strong work ethic and an affinity for farming. Bruce was known for his gentle and sympathetic nature. He had a way of connecting with people and animals, which earned him the love and affection of all. Bruce had a treasure trove of stories from his past, and he loved reminiscing about the good old days, sharing memories that brought joy to all who listened.

Email newsletter signup

Throughout his lifetime, Bruce developed a deep appreciation for nature and the outdoors. He had a passion for bird watching and took pleasure in observing them regularly. Bruce enjoyed keeping busy with various hobbies, such as playing card games, deer hunting, riding his motorcycle, and even gliding through the snowy landscapes on his snowmobile.

Bruce is preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Lucinda Terry; siblings, Swan, Wallace, Benjamin, Shirley, Margorie, and Helen; sister-in-law Nancy Terry; and brother-in-law Keith Foster.

Left to cherish Bruce’s memory are his significant other, Evelyn Willaby; children, Michael (Suzanne) Terry, Lee (Loretto) Terry, and Shelly (Jim) Baker; 4 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; siblings, Marvin (Dianne) Terry, David Terry, and Marilyn Foster; the Lumen and Mildred Sigurson family; a host of extended foster family; and countless nieces and nephews.

Services to celebrate and honor Bruce’s life will be held at Bonnerup Funeral & Cremation Services on October 4, 2023. The public visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Kent Otterman officiating. Burial to take place after service in Winnebago, MN at Rosehill Cemetery. The family asks that memorial donations be made in Bruce’s name to Mayo Hospice.