Carol Lavon Boot

Carol Boot, 87, passed away September 3, 2023 at Thorne Crest Senior Living Community in Albert Lea, MN. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Arnold “Arnie” Boot; parents, Cornelius and Agnes (Christensen) Hoogland; sister, Lois; and great-grandson Caleb.

Left to cherish Carol’s memory are her brother, Chuck (L’myra) Hoogland; children, Julie Fischer, Steven (Janet) Boot; grandchildren, Dirk (Kristen), Joshua (Christine), Ayla, Kira, Madison, Whitney; eleven great-grandchildren, Peyton, Culley, Allory, Adelyn, Levi, Micah, Xander; nieces, Megan, Ellen; and nephew, Ben.

A memorial service will be held Monday, September 11, 2023 at 1 P.M. at Bonnerup Funeral & Cremation Services in Albert Lea, MN; Chuck Hoogland will be officiating. The family will welcome guests at a visitation one hour prior to service.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to First Presbyterian Church in Albert Lea, MN.