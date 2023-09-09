Central Freeborn hosting fundraiser supper for inclusive playground

Published 8:00 pm Friday, September 8, 2023

By Submitted

Central Freeborn Lutheran Church will host a soup and dessert supper from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 18.

There will be homemade soups, including wild rice, chili, potato and chicken noodle. There will also be gluten-free soup, bread and dessert.

Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children 6 to 12 or free for children 5 and younger.

Proceeds will benefit the All Together Albert Lea Inclusive Playground and Miracle Field.

The church is at 74427 245th St. in Albert Lea.

People are also invited to bring nonperishable food items to support local food shelves.

