City urging residents to reduce outdoor water use because of drought Published 1:51 pm Monday, September 18, 2023

Due to extreme drought conditions, the city of Albert Lea is urging residents to reduce outdoor water use in order to sustain underground drinking water supplies, according to a press release.

The city states residents should:

Let lawns go dormant or greatly reduce watering them.

Postpone washing vehicles and power-washing buildings until further notice.

Continue to water trees, flowers and vegetable gardens.

If needing to water outdoor vegetation, do so only at night or early in the morning to slow down evaporation.

All of Minnesota is experiencing drought, with Albert Lea and Freeborn County in extreme or exceptional drought, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

“Careful stewardship of Minnesota’s water resources is always important. During drought, water resources are particularly stressed and water conservation measures are especially important,” the department says on its website.

The average Minnesotan uses 52 gallons per person, per day, according to the DNR. Long-term, residents may want to consider other actions to conserve water, as outlined by the department: www.dnr.state.mn.us/waters/watermgmt_section/appropriations/conservation.html.

If the area receives enough rain, then the city may lift the advisory on outdoor water use. If drought conditions worsen, then the city may consider additional measures to conserve water.