Coffee with the Sheriff locations announced for October

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, September 26, 2023

By Submitted

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office has released more information about its October dates for Coffee with the Sheriff.

Residents are invited to join Sheriff Ryan Shea from 9 to 10 a.m. the following Thursdays:

• Oct. 5: Baders Cafe

Email newsletter signup

• Oct. 19: B&B Cafe

The Sheriff’s Office, Albert Lea Police Department and Albert Lea Fire Rescue will also host a Halloween event from 4 to 7 p.m. on Halloween at the Law Enforcement Center, 411 S. Broadway.

There will be facepainting, treats and tours of emergency vehicles, in addition to the opportunity to meet staff.

More News

Seminar to explain veterans benefits

WCTA annual meeting held

New Big Island Rendezvous print now available

Freeborn County now an ‘age-friendly’ community

Print Article