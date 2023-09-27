Coffee with the Sheriff locations announced for October
Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, September 26, 2023
The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office has released more information about its October dates for Coffee with the Sheriff.
Residents are invited to join Sheriff Ryan Shea from 9 to 10 a.m. the following Thursdays:
• Oct. 5: Baders Cafe
• Oct. 19: B&B Cafe
The Sheriff’s Office, Albert Lea Police Department and Albert Lea Fire Rescue will also host a Halloween event from 4 to 7 p.m. on Halloween at the Law Enforcement Center, 411 S. Broadway.
There will be facepainting, treats and tours of emergency vehicles, in addition to the opportunity to meet staff.