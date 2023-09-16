Community band fall, holiday season nearing Published 8:00 pm Friday, September 15, 2023

The Albert Lea Community Band will resume their rehearsal schedule on Sept. 26. Rehearsals will take place at the Southwest Middle School band room starting at 7 p.m. and ending approximately at 8:45 p.m.

The band will rehearse on Tuesday evenings through Nov. 7 with additional holiday rehearsals to be scheduled after the Thanksgiving holiday.

The band welcomes new members who wish to play traditional type band music. Currently, band members include a wide variety of players from high school age to senior citizens. The band is in its 41st year of providing concert band music to the Albert Lea area. Sponsors of the band include: Albert Lea School District 241, Albert Lea CVB, the city of Albert Lea, Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council, Albert Lea Chamber of Commerce and the Main Street Project.

The Albert Community Band will perform a fall concert at 2 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Marion Ross theater in downtown Albert Lea. Admission is free. Call 507- 440-9200 for more information.