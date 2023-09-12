Court dispositions: May 16-23, 2023

Published 4:29 pm Tuesday, September 12, 2023

By Submitted

Freeborn County District Court

May 16

Isidro Antonio Flores, 37, Freeborn County Jail, Albert Lea. Count 1: Domestic abuse no contact order violation – misdemeanor. Fees $380. Local confinement for 90 days, credit for 16 days served. Serve as sentence to serve.

Kenneth Dale Paulson, 64, 3748 Goodwin Dr., Oakview. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 365 days, stay for 240 days, credit for 125 days served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $405. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety. Dismissed.

Zachary Allen Etter, 38, 3711 1st St. S., Minneapolis. Count 1: Fleeing a Peace Officer in a motor vehicle – felony. Stay of adjudication. Local confinement for 52 days, credit for 52 days served. Supervised probation for one year. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – second-degree gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 275 days, credit for 60 days served. Supervised probation for four years. Fees $980. Count 3: Traffic – DWI – second-degree gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Dismissed. Count 4: Traffic – open bottle law. Dismissed.

Leticia Mariea Garcia, 22, 107 E. Main St., Clarks Grove. Count 1: Fugitive from justice – felony. Extradition waived.

Jeffery Alan Riedmaier, 57, 921 Lincoln Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Fish and game – take fish without angling license. Fees $180.

May 17

Erik Lee Anderson, 34, 716 Lincoln Ave., Albert Lea. 8/28/22 offense. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Unsupervised probation for one year. 12/26/22 offense. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Unsupervised probation for one year.

Robert Dean Campbell, 72, 1225 Madison Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Eh Heh, 33, 1101 18 ½ St. E., Albert Lea. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 86 days, credit for four days served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $380. Count 2: Domestic assault. Dismissed.

Aye Maung, 19, 600 Glenn St., Marshall. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Hunting – small game without a license. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – speeding 37/30. Dismissed.

Chanelle Monique McCamish, 42, 100 1st Ave. NE, Clarks Grove. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Continued for dismissal. Unsupervised probation for 30 days. Restitution $28.31. Fees $75.

Anthony Scott Tovar, 38, 1905 Johnson St., Albert Lea. Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 180 days, stay for 178 days, credit for two days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $405. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – open bottle law. Dismissed.

Claudia Bravo, 24, 706 9th Ave. SE, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 93/70. Fees $220.

Evan Douglas Fure, 20, 409 W. North St., Kiester. Count 1: Fleeing a Peace Officer in a motor vehicle – felony. Stay of imposition. Local confinement for 56 days, credit for 56 days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $180. Count 2: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Dismissed. Count 3: Drugs – possession of a small amount of marijuana. Dismissed. Count 4: Traffic – speeding 63/30. Dismissed.

May 18

Antonio Lamonte Smith, 49, 616 James Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety. Stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for six months. Fees $75.

Brittany Mae Walk, 34, 610 Oak Ln., Albert Lea. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $130.

Ever Erasmo Lopez-Sandoval, 38, 218 W. College St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – no insurance, driver. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fee $100.

Michael Keane Marslow, 34, 2234 University Ave. W., St. Paul. Count 1: receiving stolen property – felony. Dismissed. Count 2: receiving stolen property – felony. Stay of imposition. Local confinement for ten days, credit for ten days served. Supervised probation for two years. Restitution $400. Fees $130.

Estefanie Marie Morin, 27, 1420 Lee Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drugs – felony possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree felony. Dismissed. Count 2: Fleeing a Peace Officer in a motor vehicle – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-Shakopee for 13 months, stayed for two years. Local confinement for 41 days, credit for 41 days served. Supervised probation for two years. Restitution $1,450.68. Count 3: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of controlled substance. Dismissed.

May 19

Antwon Maurice Lee, 39, 1115 Humboldt Ave. N., Minneapolis. Count 1: Assault – fifth-degree misdemeanor. Dismissed when conditions met. Unsupervised probation for one year.

Boi Buth Bayak, 19, 1406 Eastport Dr., Mankato. Traffic – speeding 94/70. Fees $220.

May 22

Joshua William Clark, 47, 634 W. 4th St., Blue Earth. Count 1: Possess ammo/any firearm – conviction or adjudicated delinquent for crime of violence. Dismissed. Count 2: Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Local confinement for 364 days, stay 290 days, credit for 74 days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $205. Count 3: Criminal damage to property – first-degree felony. Dismissed. Count 4: Possession of burglary or theft tools – felony. Dismissed. Count 5: Possession of metal knuckles. Dismissed.

Errick Dehavon McKenzie, 27, 248 Linden St., Fon Du Lac, WI. Count 1: Domestic abuse no contact order violation – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 15 months, stayed for two years. Supervised probation for two years. Count 2: Domestic abuse no contact order violation – felony. Dismissed.

May 23

Arnoldo Salazar Barrientos Jr., 44, 1201 Southview Ln., Albert Lea. 11/30/21 offense. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Unsupervised probation without adjudication for one year. Fees $75. 12/12/21 offense. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $75.

Benjamin Carl Dahlum, 42, 206 N. 7th Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 364 days, stay for 361 days, credit for three days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $580. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed.

Rhonda Jean Hodge, 63, 821 Maplehill Dr., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 180 days, stay for 180 days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $380. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while impaired – two or more aggravated factors. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed.

Jesse Alan Manuel, 34, 1424 Frank Hall Dr., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers’ Licenses – display as valid any canceled, revoked, suspended driver’s license. Stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for six months. Fees $75.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.

