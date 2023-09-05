Court dispositions: May 9-16, 2023 Published 12:24 pm Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Freeborn County District Court

May 9

Corinna Faye Nielsen, 41, MN Correctional Facility-Shakopee. 4/27/21 offense. Count 1: Possession or sale of stolen or counterfeit check – misdemeanor. Local confinement for 90 days, credit for 90 days served. Fees $80. 1/2/21 offense. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Local confinement for 73 days, credit for 73 days served. Fees $80. Count 2: Count 1: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed.

Email newsletter signup

Agustin Ramirez, 46, 1005 Lincoln Ave., Albert Lea. Traffic – Felony first-degree DWI – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – Felony first-degree DWI – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 42 months, stayed for seven years. Local confinement for 180 days. Supervised probation for seven years. Fees $305. Sentence to service for 40 hours. Home monitor for 30 days. Count 3: Traffic – driving after cancellation inimical to public safety. Dismissed.

Clif Lake Caron, 27, 23469 Falls Ave., Warsaw. Count 1: Drugs – felony possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree. Stay of imposition. Local confinement for 36 days, credit for 36 days served. Supervised probation for three years. Fees $75. Count 2: Traffic – driving after cancellation inimical to public safety. Dismissed.

May 10

Isaac Mariano Bonilla, 19, 1002 Dunham St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Troy Jay Thompson, 42, 1604 Richway Dr. W., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – uninsured vehicle – owner violation. Fees $200. Count 3: Traffic – vehicle lighting. Fees $40.

Wade Garret Wagner, 29, 920 W. Front St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Paw May Htoo, 41, 107 N. 12th Ave., Marshalltown, IA. Count 1: Fish and game – take fish without angling license. Fees $190. Count 2: Fish and game – take fish by snagging. Fees $50.

Darsisio Lorenso, 32, 614 10th St. SE, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180. Count 2: Traffic – no insurance – owner. Fees $200.

Melvin Joel Murillo Mencia, 26, 222 S. Meridian St., Belle Plaine. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

May 11

Tundra Ann Beck, 49, Faribault County Jail. Count 1: Drugs – fifth-degree felony possess schedule one, two, three or four – not small amount of marijuana. Commit to Commissioner of

Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-Shakopee for twelve months and one day, stayed for three years. Local confinement for 110 days, credit for 110 days served. Fees $130. Sentence to service for 40 hours. Count 2: Drugs – petty misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Dismissed.

Juan Antonio Vazquez Cruz, 34, 713 Jefferson Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drugs – fifth-degree gross misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance. Dismissed when conditions met. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $150.

Joshua Daniel Brown, 35, 321 Brown Ave., Wells. Count 1: Domestic assault by strangulation – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 18 months, stayed for three years. Supervised probation for three years. Local confinement for 30 days, credit for 12 days served. Fees $655. Count 2: False imprisonment – felony. Dismissed. Count 3: Domestic assault – misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 4: Domestic assault – misdemeanor. Dismissed.

Arturo Lopez Ortiz, 37, 704 12th St. NE, Austin. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Patrik James Hoffman, 37, 434 Tyler Ave., North Mankato. Count 1: Traffic – over legal tandem axle weight. Fees $280.

Lisa Marie Neumen, 42, 740 E. 24th St., Minneapolis. Count 1: Identity theft – felony. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $205. Count 2: Falsely impersonating another – felony. Dismissed. Count 3: Fraud in obtaining credit – felony. Dismissed.

Candice Joy Salas, 45, 1212 Washington Memorial Dr., St. Cloud. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – No proof of insurance. Fees $200.

May 12

Dietrich Joe Clark-Robinson, 20, 707 Water St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – uninsured vehicle – owner violation. Dismissed.

Shannon Ray Froendt, 51, 722 Sheridan St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Fees $180. Defendant will pay restitution directly to victim.

Ricardo Garcia Jr., 28, 220 Pearl St. S., Albert Lea. Count 1: Theft by swindle – misdemeanor. Local confinement for 30 days, stay 30 days. Unsupervised probation for one year. Restitution $81.73. Fees $180.

Lancelot James Marcks, 18, 1321 Louis St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Liquor – consumption under 21. Fees $180. Count 2: Liquor – possession by person under 21. Fees $100.

Jennifer Machelle Mickelson, 38, 616 James Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Fees $200.

Seth Donald Thompson, 23, 220 E. 2nd St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Elijah Thomas Berryman, 25, Freeborn County Adult Detention Center, Albert Lea. Count 1: First-degree criminal sexual conduct – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 144 months. Fees $130. Count 2: First-degree criminal sexual conduct – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 180 months. Concurrent with other. Count 3: First-degree criminal sexual conduct – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 306 months. Concurrent with other. Count 4: First-degree criminal sexual conduct – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 306 months. Concurrent with other.

Jasmine Lee Flink Whelan, 25, 201 3rd St. SE, Austin. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180. Count 2: Traffic – driver who is not owner must later produce proof of insurance. Fees $200

May 15

Cassidy Marie Leduc-Miller, 30, 1330 Crestview Rd., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed when conditions met. Probation for six months.

Armando Alejandro Rojas, 31, 414 Belair Dr., Albert Lea. Count 1: Felony domestic assault. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 351 days, credit for 14 days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $355. Count 2: Felony domestic assault. Dismissed.

Marisa Elizabeth Walderon, 28, 14400 Martin Dr., Eden Prairie. Count 1: Drugs – possession of methamphetamine – fifth-degree felony. Stay of imposition. Local confinement for 11 days, credit for 11 days served. Supervised probation for three years. Fees $655.

Michael John Merten III, 50, 121 4th St. W., Walters. Count 1: Obstructing legal process with force or violence. Dismissed. Count 2: Assault – fourth-degree assault on Peace Officer – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 13 months. Fees $130.

Travis James Hahn, 32, 4519 16th Ave. NW, Rochester. Count 1: Drugs – Possession of methamphetamine – fifth-degree felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 19 months, stayed for five years. Local confinement for 47 days, credit for 47 days served. Supervised probation for five years. Fees $80. Community work service for 50 hours. Count 2: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – speeding 82/70. Dismissed.

May 16

Isidro Antonio Flores, 37, Freeborn County Jail, Albert Lea. Count 1: Domestic abuse no contact order violation – misdemeanor. Fees $380. Local confinement for 90 days, credit for 16 days served. Serve as sentence to serve.

Kenneth Dale Paulson, 64, 3748 Goodwin Dr., Oakview. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 365 days, stay for 240 days, credit for 125 days served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $405. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety. Dismissed.

Zachary Allen Etter, 38, 3711 1st St. S., Minneapolis. Count 1; Fleeing a Peace Officer in a motor vehicle – felony. Stay of adjudication. Local confinement for 52 days, credit for 52 days served. Supervised probation for one year. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – second-degree gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 275 days, credit for 60 days served. Supervised probation for four years. Fees $980. Count 3: Traffic – DWI – second-degree gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Dismissed. Count 4: Traffic – open bottle law. Dismissed.

Leticia Mariea Garcia, 22, 107 E. Main St., Clarks Grove. Count 1: Fugitive from justice – felony. Extradition waived.

Jeffery Alan Riedmaier, 57, 921 Lincoln Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Fish and game – take fish without angling license. Fees $180.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.