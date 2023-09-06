Credit card account fraudulently opened and other reports Published 8:32 am Wednesday, September 6, 2023

A credit card was reported fraudulently opened in another person’s name at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday on Third Street.

Bingo quarters stolen

Police received a report at 10:46 a.m. Tuesday that $20 in bingo quarters was reported at 901 Luther Place.

Pellet holes reported in house

Pellet holes were reported in the back of a house at 4 a.m. Tuesday at 702 Garfield Ave. The damage was believed to have occurred between 8:30 p.m. Monday and the time of the call.

Juveniles cited for e-cigarettes

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette device and marijuana under age 21 and another juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette device at 1:18 p.m. Tuesday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Hit-and-run reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 1:35 p.m. Tuesday at 2339 Leland Drive.