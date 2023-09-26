Donald Kortz

Don Kortz passed away in Virginia, Minnesota on September 24, 2023. He was 92 years old.

Don Kortz was born in Albert Lea, MN on September 2, 1931. His parents were Anthony and Geneva Kortz. He graduated from Albert Lea high school in 1949. Later that year he enlisted in the army, and was stationed in Japan. He was honorably discharged in 1953. He married Floreen Glover in 1955, they had 7 children, and they were later divorced.

He worked as an insurance investigator for 18 years and then worked for Evans Motors and Bill Olson Chevrolet.

Email newsletter signup

Don loved spending time with his family, and spent many summers going on camping trips. He enjoyed fishing, and was fortunate to catch two trophy fish in his lifetime. He also loved taking his pet dogs for long walks.

While he lived in Albert Lea, he was a parishioner at St. Theodores Catholic Church where he spent many years as an usher, joined the choir, and was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was also a member of the American Legion.

After retirement he spent a few years in the Saint Cloud area and then a few years in Ottertail County on East Battle Lake. Then back to Albert Lea where he made many new friends at the Senior Court on Maple Hill Drive.

In 2016 he made one more move, up north to Virginia. From his apartment on the 13th floor he could watch the construction of the tallest bridge in Minnesota being built. He liked to ride his mobility scooter around the lake. Don kept busy doing puzzle books, jigsaw puzzles, watching movies, playing games on the computer, and especially reading, he loved to read.

He enjoyed having conversations with his brother Jerry on the phone, and loved hearing from his kids.

Don is survived by his children, Debbi, Chuck, Jeff, Sandy, Ron, Kathy and their spouses; 12 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren; two brothers and one sister and their families.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Tom, and a nephew, niece and many aunts and uncles.

A private family memorial mass will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia. Inurnment will be in the State Veteran’s Cemetery in Saginaw, MN. Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.