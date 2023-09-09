Duplicate bridge results Published 8:00 pm Friday, September 8, 2023

Duplicate bridge is played at 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Austin Senior Center.

This week’s players came from Rose Creek, Austin, Albert Lea, Mason City and Northwood.

Tuesday winners

First: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Second: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring

Third: Bill Momsen and Larry Crowe

Fourth: Barb Grinstead and Harriet Oldenburg

Wednesday winners

First: Bonnie Fritz and Dave Ring

Second/third tie: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz; Joyce Crowe and Millie Seiver

Fourth: Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson

Fifth: John Leisen and Rick Stroup

Sixth: Barb and Orrin Roisen