Duplicate bridge results
Published 8:00 pm Friday, September 8, 2023
Duplicate bridge is played at 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Austin Senior Center.
This week’s players came from Rose Creek, Austin, Albert Lea, Mason City and Northwood.
Tuesday winners
First: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
Second: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring
Third: Bill Momsen and Larry Crowe
Fourth: Barb Grinstead and Harriet Oldenburg
Wednesday winners
First: Bonnie Fritz and Dave Ring
Second/third tie: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz; Joyce Crowe and Millie Seiver
Fourth: Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson
Fifth: John Leisen and Rick Stroup
Sixth: Barb and Orrin Roisen