Duplicate bridge winners in Austin announced
Published 8:00 pm Friday, September 29, 2023
Duplicate Bridge is played twice weekly at the Senior Center in Austin, starting at 11:30 a.m.
Players travel from Rose Creek, Northwood, Mason City, Albert Lea and Austin. On Tuesday, winners were the following:
- First: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring
- Second: Joyce Crowe and Paul Hanson
- Third: John Leisen and Rick Stroup
- Fourth: Barb and Orrin Roisen
- Fifth: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
On Wednesday, winners were the following:
- First: Stan Schultz and Tom Flaherty
- Second: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
- Third: Bonnie Fritz and Rick Stroup
- Fourth: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring
- Fifth: Barb and Orrin Roisen