Duplicate bridge winners in Austin announced

Published 8:00 pm Friday, September 29, 2023

By Submitted

Duplicate Bridge is played twice weekly at the Senior Center in Austin, starting at 11:30 a.m.

Players travel from Rose Creek, Northwood, Mason City, Albert Lea and Austin. On Tuesday, winners were the following:

  • First: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring
  • Second: Joyce Crowe and Paul Hanson
  • Third: John Leisen and Rick Stroup
  • Fourth: Barb and Orrin Roisen
  • Fifth: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

On Wednesday, winners were the following:

  • First: Stan Schultz and Tom Flaherty
  • Second: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
  • Third: Bonnie Fritz and Rick Stroup
  • Fourth: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring
  • Fifth: Barb and Orrin Roisen

