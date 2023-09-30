Duplicate bridge winners in Austin announced Published 8:00 pm Friday, September 29, 2023

Duplicate Bridge is played twice weekly at the Senior Center in Austin, starting at 11:30 a.m.

Players travel from Rose Creek, Northwood, Mason City, Albert Lea and Austin. On Tuesday, winners were the following:

First: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring

Second: Joyce Crowe and Paul Hanson

Third: John Leisen and Rick Stroup

Fourth: Barb and Orrin Roisen

Fifth: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

On Wednesday, winners were the following:

First: Stan Schultz and Tom Flaherty

Second: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Third: Bonnie Fritz and Rick Stroup

Fourth: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring

Fifth: Barb and Orrin Roisen