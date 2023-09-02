Editorial: Tribune Thumbs Published 8:51 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

To MercyOne’s announcement that it will close its Albert Lea clinic at the end of the year.

MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center shocked the community this week when it announced its plans to close the Albert Lea clinic that was long-fought for by residents in the community.

The clinic, which is in the former Herberger’s location, has only been open for a little over two years.

The announcement is a blow to Albert Lea residents, many of whom supported this clinic and who spent countless hours to recruit the company to the community.

The clinic provided much-needed options for health care in the area, as well as more convenient access to a physician for many.

Health care is an essential service, and when it is difficult to get in to see a physician, health conditions can worsen, and it can also put undue stress on individuals. Not to mention, having to drive outside of the community to receive some services can also be a major burden for many.

No matter how you feel about the specific health care options presently in the community, we hope you can recognize the benefit that comes with having more providers here. With more options comes easier access, competition and hopefully higher quality care.

We encourage residents who are passionate about this topic to come to the community meeting planned for 6 p.m. Tuesday at Wedgewood Cove Golf Club.

We hope the Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition will bring all options back to the table as it moves ahead to recruit a new provider and even consider recruiting for a birthing center.

To the team who helped find the missing 3-year-old child Thursday night in Hollandale.

The situation thankfully didn’t last long, but we believe it deserves some recognition.

On Thursday night, Freeborn County’s law enforcement jumped into action after receiving a report of a 3-year-old child who had gone missing from his home in Hollandale. The child was believed to have gone into a cornfield, and by that time it was dark outside.

Without missing a beat, dispatchers lined up law enforcement, multiple fire departments, drones and even a potential helicopter to assist in the search.

As we listened on the police scanner, everyone seemed organized and ready to do their jobs, and before too long, we were pleased to hear that the child was found in a nearby field.

We think people overall take for granted the training and expertise of everyone involved in this search, whether it was the dispatchers — who organized the response of multiple organizations — or the firefighters and deputies.

Thank you for all you do to help others in their times of need.

To Labor Day Weekend.

Memorial Day and Labor Day are known as the bookends to summer, one to kick off the season of vacations, camping, outdoor recreation and barbecues, and one to end. Both are three-day weekends with the observance coming on Mondays.

Most Americans celebrate them in no meaningful way except for enjoying time away from work.

Unlike Memorial Day, where at least some Americans honor the people who have died in service to their country, even fewer Americans celebrate Labor Day by honoring the people who make it happen. Let us take a few moments today and ponder the value of workers. As Americans, we rave over the successes and failures of CEOs, Wall Street and the economy as a whole.

But don’t forget to thank others who may receive less recognition — the every day workers, such as store clerks, waiters, construction workers, tree trimmers, and the list goes on.

They serve an important role in our local and national economy.