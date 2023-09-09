Editorial: Tribune Thumbs Published 8:50 pm Friday, September 8, 2023

To the worsening drought in Freeborn County.

The U.S. Drought Monitor came out with its updated map on Thursday, and it was not good news for the area.

According to the update, a portion of Freeborn County is now in exceptional drought — the highest intensity rating that can be assigned. The rest of the county is either in extreme or severe drought.

This has only been the second time ever the exceptional drought rating has been given in the state since the map was created, according to Minnesota Public Radio News. The first time was in August 2021.

Albert Lea has received at least 11 inches less rain than a typical year since 2010 with only 14.03 inches recorded so far this year.

While there could be some relief in sight this weekend, the dry conditions continue next week.

Albert Lean Mark Kness.

Congratulations to Albert Lean Mark Kness, who this week won the Minnesota waterfowl stamp contest with an acrylic painting of a ring-neck duck.

Kness is no stranger to the contest, having previously won in 2003 and 2010. He also won the state pheasant stamp contest in 2020.

Kness has been an artist for many years and has found particular success with his wildlife paintings, not only at the state level but also on the federal level, and was also a top finisher in federal duck and waterfowl stamps contests.

It’s exciting to someone from Albert Lea receive the recognition, and we’re sure this won’t be the last year we see his name in the winning category.

To Hollandale.

It’s no small achievement to reach 100 years of a business, organization or community, but that’s exactly what the small city of Hollandale in Freeborn County has done.

The city this weekend with celebrate that achievement with a centennial event full of activities for all ages.

Whether its a parade, variety show, crowning of the Harvest Festival queen, a street dance, fireworks or many other activities, there will be a lot happening in this community.

We encourage people to get out and show some support to Hollandale this weekend and have a little fun while you’re at it. You might also learn a little while you’re at it and reconnect with others in the community.

To safety updates in the works at Albert Lea schools.

We are pleased to hear that some major advancements are being made to protect the safety of students at the various Albert Lea Area Schools buildings.

Whether it is updated entry buzzing systems, requiring visitors to present their IDs to be checked against the National Sex Offenders list, changing out entry doors, updating entrances, installing new cameras, or fixing the public announcement system, these changes are all being made with the best interests of students and staff in mind.

We thank the district for implementing these changes and believe they will go a long way.

Additional work is being done for event security and emergency action plans.