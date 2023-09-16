Editorial: Tribune Thumbs Published 8:51 pm Friday, September 15, 2023

To Arcadian Bank in Hartland.

For anyone who lives in Hartland or who saw the damage there after an EF-2 tornado swept through Dec. 15, 2021, it’s clear that Thursday was a big day in the community.

The rebuilt Arcadian Bank opened its doors for tours to community members and celebrated its commitment to the community.

The bank was one of several along the town’s main business district that received major damage in the tornado — so much so that a structural engineer said that everything from the ground up had to go.

Though the road to demolish and then rebuild has been a long process, we congratulate the Arcadian Bank staff for your diligence in seeing this project to completion.

It was fun to see the community so excited about the project and to see a bright spot come out of the tornado.

We wish the Hartland community continued growth as it bounces back from that day.

To the continued partnership for the trap-neuter-return program.

We are pleased to hear the results thus far of the Albert Lea Police Department’s partnership with volunteers and Camp Companion for the trap-neuter-return program — known more regularly as TNR.

The program is meant to help manage the city’s growing stray and feral cat population.

As of last month, the initiative had trapped almost 90 cats, spayed or neutered them and then returned them to the neighborhoods they came from. One of the organizers said the cats came from all over the community.

While there is still believed to be several cats out there who could benefit from the initiative, we think this is a great start and look forward to seeing the continued success. Over time, the difference will become more and more evident.

If you notice cat colonies in your neighborhood, we encourage you to contact Camp Companion at 507-951-7801 or questions@campcompanion.org.

To the Dawson family of Manchester.

Many thanks to the Dawson family, who again are opening up their property, and all others who have been a part of bringing the sunflower fields back to the area again this year.

The fields, just north of Albert Lea in Manchester, were slated to open Saturday and this year will celebrate families.

We have heard countless people talk about how the fields have brought them feelings of peace and happiness as they have visited in recent years, and we think this year will be a special time as well.

The fields not only attract local visitors, but also visitors who drive to the community from out of town.

If you like sunflowers, or simply want to be part of a pretty fun community event, get on out to the fields.

They are a great opportunity to update your family photos, too, and we will be looking for photos of your families at the fields for our next issue of Albert Lea Magazine.

Send photos to news@albertleatribune.com, and make sure to include the names of the people in the photos.

To the approval of another Hometown Pride Clean-up Day Oct. 14.

Thanks to the Albert Lea City Council who approved another Hometown Pride Clean-up Day from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 14.

The day allows residents to dispose of most items free of charge or at reduced rates at the city transfer station and landfill.

This is a good time for residents to clean up their properties at a cheaper cost than you would have to pay otherwise and, as the day implies, showcase pride in your properties.

Brush and yard waste, household garbage and demolition debris will be free to get rid of, and appliances, sofas and mattresses will be $10. Other furniture pieces will be $5, and passenger tires will be $3. Regular rates apply for rims and electronics.

We hope people will take advantage of the opportunity, and we again thank the city for making these clean-up days a priority twice a year.