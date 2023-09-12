Evelyn Mensing Egland passed away peacefully on August 30, 2023 at Cambridge Senior Living in Hudson, WI.

Evelyn was born in New Haven Township near Pine Island, MN on May 25, 1929 to Arthur and Bertha Mensing. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Pine Island. She graduated from Pine Island high school and worked for two years as a secretary at Rochester Junior High. Evelyn attended Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa and received her master’s degree from the University of Minnesota after the age of 50 inspiring her children to be lifelong learners. She taught one year in New London, Iowa and 29 years in Albert Lea, MN.

On December 19, 1954 she married Milford Egland. Evelyn was a longtime member of Grace Lutheran Church, mission circle, bible studies, taught Sunday school and bible school, and was a member of ALEA, the morning Swimnastics group at the Y, an ESL volunteer, museum volunteer, and an AARP volunteer doing taxes.

Email newsletter signup

Evelyn loved coffee parties with friends, getting people together and playing cards. She enjoyed traveling with her husband Milford with Elder Hostels and as volunteers on Indian reservations in Arizona and New Mexico. Following her retirement from teaching, she and her husband worked with Amity for nearly two years teaching in China. Her favorite vacations were spending time with her family at Mount Carmel family bible camp in Alexandria MN.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Debra (Paul) Linnes of Albert Lea, MN, Steven (Christina) Egland of Spokane, WA, and Susan (Douglas) Rowen of Hudson, WI; grandchildren: Jacquelyn (Mauricio) Dell Arciprete, Michael (Jacqueline) Linnes, Laura (David) Cosio, Albert Jongewaard, Tyler (Meagen) Jongewaard, Kaytlyn Rowen, Kyrsten Rowen, Colten Clark, Augustus (Kylie) Clark, Anandae Clark, Asher Clark, 11 great grandchildren; sister, Leona (Robert) Anderson. and many nieces and nephews.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Milford Egland; her brothers, Clarence, Kenneth and Robert Mensing. As well as brother-in-law, Robert Anderson, and sister-in-law’s, Darlene Mensing and Erma Mensing.

A funeral service will be at 2:00PM on held on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Bonnerup Funeral & Cremation Service, with a visitation beginning at 1:00PM. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to Mount Carmel and Youth for Christ.