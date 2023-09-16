Farmers market basket given away

Published 8:00 pm Friday, September 15, 2023

By Submitted

Kathleen Bleckeberg, right, presents Doug Conn with the basket of goodies he won in the Sept. 6 drawing at the Albert Lea Farmers Market. Market visitors can register on Wednesdays to win a basket of goodies donated by market vendors. Provided

