Frederick E. Doyle

Frederick Eugene Doyle, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away on September 20, 2023, surrounded by his beloved family. Born on March 4, 1943, in Monmouth, IL, Frederick led a life filled with love, laughter, and unwavering dedication to his family and friends. Frederick, known fondly as Fred, grew up on the family farm and graduated from Warren High School in 1961. He continued his education at Western Illinois University, where he proudly joined the Sig Tau Fraternity. Later, he pursued his studies at Arizona State University. In July of 1968, Fred embarked on a lifelong journey of love and companionship, marrying his soulmate, Sherryle Johnson, at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Galesburg, IL.

During his professional life, Fred worked at Wilson Foods in Monmouth, IL, before relocating to Logansport, IN, in 1986. In 1991, Fred and his family settled in Albert Lea, MN, where he concluded his successful career at Quality Pork Processors.

Family was at the center of Fred’s life, and his devotion to his family knew no bounds. He cherished the time spent with his wife and children, embarking on weekend trips and creating treasured memories together. Every Sunday was reserved for family gatherings. Fred welcomed both relatives and friends alike; their home became a haven for their children’s friends, as Fred and Sherryle made everyone feel welcome. Fred had a zest for life and enjoyed indulging in his passion of golf.

He and Troy cherished numerous visits for many years to Notre Dame football games. Fred passed on his golfing skills to his son Brett, teaching him all aspects of the sport from the proper techniques, camaraderie and etiquette from a young age. Additionally, Fred and his beloved wife, Sherryle, embarked on exciting adventures, traveling to destinations such as Hawaii and Ireland. Their annual trips to Scottsdale, AZ, for winter getaways became a cherished tradition that they enjoyed for over two decades.

Fred and Sherryle found solace in gardening, exploring botanical gardens, as well as enjoying great design and architecture. His yard was impeccably maintained as he tried to rival great golf courses around the country.

Fred’s sense of humor brought joy to those around him, through witty jokes, humorous stories and anecdotes. During the Holiday’s, he was the official taste tester for all desserts, with his favorite being Sherryle’s homemade peanut brittle. Above all, Fred was a devoted and loving grandfather who treasured every moment with his grandchildren. He never missed an opportunity to support and attend their activities, their happiness brought joy to his heart. Fred remained a kind and selfless individual, always ready to lend a helping hand to others, regardless of the task at hand.

Fred will be remembered for his inspiring words of wisdom, often reminding those he loved, “Can’t never did anything. Can’t is not a word, don’t ever use it.” He will always be remembered as a hard worker and his compassion and determination will leave an indelible mark on the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Frederick Eugene is survived by his devoted wife of 55 years, Sherryle, his sons, Troy and Brett; grandchildren, Spencer, Madison, Payne, and Payton; brothers, Jim (Kathy), Frank, and Gary (Pam); along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

His life will be honored and celebrated at a visitation that will take place on Thursday, September 28 from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at Bonnerup Funeral and Cremation Services. A time for sharing memories of Fred’s life journey will begin at 7:00 PM. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Monmouth, IL and he will be laid to rest at St Mary’s Cemetery in Monmouth, IL at a later date. In remembrance of this exceptional individual who touched the lives of many, memorial contributions can be made in Fred’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or St Theodore’s Catholic Church,308 E Fountain St, Albert Lea, MN 56007.

Fred’s memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who knew him. May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may his light continue to inspire all of us.