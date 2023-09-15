Freeborn County marriage licenses issued Published 11:10 am Friday, September 15, 2023

July

Corrie Sandra Powell and Grant Charles Kyllo, both of 32957 792nd Ave. in Ellendale.

Nomar Doone Jimenez and Whiteann Tomy, both of 529 Euclid Ave. in Albert Lea.

Caleb Einar Miller, of 1012 Cato Drive in Albert Lea, and Isabel Catherine Troe, of 1918 Grand Ave. in Albert Lea.

Derek Allen Wente and Felicia Jean Young, both of 86176 260th Ave. in Austin.

Phong Dang Diep and Thuy Thanh Bui, both of 821 Madison Ave. in Albert Lea.

Jamin Marc Blouin, of 66948 180th St. in Conger, and Leslie Alejandra Gutierrez, of 114 N. St. Mary Ave. in Albert Lea.

Nyajal Ter Dup and Levi Puot Paul, both of 720 W. 26th St. Apt. 3027 in Houston, Texas.

Matthew Thomas Hatten, of 904 14th Ave. NE in Austin, and Sidney Beth Bangert, of 20585 890th Ave. in Albert Lea.

Kristin Carolyn Dexter and Rylee Suzanne Banks, both of 610 Park Ave. in Albert Lea.

Jody Marie Berglund and Kevin John Hagen, both of 90720 State Highway 251 in Austin.

Jadan Anthony Castorena and Michael Scott Fadden, both of 18271 Mower Freeborn Road in Austin.

Gary Ray Born and Donald Arthur Huebl, both of 27874 80th St. in Waseca.

Elizabeth Grace Bass and Dillon Matthew Kubiatowicz, both of 1302 Levison St. in Albert Lea.

Shelby Lavonne Tetzloff and Raymundo Ramon Ortiz, both of 1516 W. Front St. in Albert Lea.

Brianna Rae Lee Shea, of 16560 720th Ave. in Albert Lea, and Seth Ryan Stettler, of 1055 Bush Court SW in Eyota.

August

Nechole Lynn Ramsay and Martin Harry Modderman Jr., both of 519 Euclid Ave. in Albert Lea.

Kristine Jayne Hernandez and Scott William Elliott, both of 6336 Summit Pine Road NW in Rochester.

Kimberly Cathryn Bengtson, of 6659 Flycatcher Lane in Apple Valley, and Edward Nathan Young, of 1310 21st Ave. NW Apt. 126 in Austin.

Mary Brenda Wangen and Hayden Fielding Holgate, both of 1293 Mitchells Chapel Road in Pittsboro, North Carolina.

Alyson Irene Stangler and Jeremy Jon Baldwin, both of 26876 770th Ave. in Albert Lea.

Suzanne Beth Brickson and Cole Anthony Bacig, both of 2301 Ingersoll Ave. Apt. 125 in Des Moines.

Nate Bernhard Felper and Emily Dawn Decker, both of 645 State St. in Garner, Iowa.

Zoe Lynne Gorton and Caleb Michael Wilson, both of 1311 Crestview Road in Albert Lea.

Tina Marie Robran and Mark Arthur Gilbert, both of 205 Main Street in Freeborn.

Heather Ann Elton and Cory James Lyons, both of 8515 Tralee Road in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Monique Marie Armstrong and Brandon Michael O’Donnell, both of 134 Fourth St. in Evansdale, Iowa.

Heather Lynn Pliska and Michael Peter Vermedahl, both of 924 Lakewood Ave. in Albert Lea.

Jade Marie Claassen and Anthony Brian Walk, both of 75026 136th St. in Glenville.

Samantha Ann Flanders and Erik Adam Riedlinger, both of 1714 Canary Drive in Albert Lea.

Kailee Raschel Willert and Jordon Allen Van Ryswyk, both of 117 Adams Ave. in Albert Lea.

Hanna Jean Moser and Ryan Paul Eilertson, both of 414 Briarwood Place in Ames, Iowa.

Tara Jane Madson and John William Bates, both of 109 12th St. NE in Austin.

Cassandra Rae Tribitt and Kevin J. Niu, both of 1733 48th St. in Des Moines.

Kelly Ann Smith and Landan Jonathan Truelove, both of 805 N. Seventh St. in Louisiana, Missouri.