Garage fire reported in Albert Lea
Published 7:57 am Sunday, September 17, 2023
Albert Lea Fire Rescue and Albert Lea Police Department responded to the report of a garage fire at 12:55 a.m. Saturday at 319 Court St.
Fire crews arrived on scene and found heavy smoke coming from a single-stall unattached garage in the alley, according to a press release. The fire was quickly extinguished by the crews.
No other buildings or structures were involved, and damage is estimated at $10,000.
The fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.
If anyone has information on the fire they are requested to contact Albert Lea Fire Rescue at 507-377-4341.