Published 10:46 am Wednesday, September 20, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF HEARING

Notice is hereby given that a hearing will be held before the Freeborn County Planning Commission at 7:00 P.M. on Monday, October 2 nd , 2023, at the Freeborn County Environmental Services Office, 2020 Pioneer Trail, Albert Lea, Minnesota, to consider the request by Ronald Ignaszewski for the rezoning of a parcel from “A” Agricultural District to “RH” Country Homes District, on the following described property owned by, Ronald Dee Ingaszewski;

Parcel ID 08.020.0331

SW ¼ SW ¼

Section 20 Albert Lea Township

This request would be initiated by the Planning Commission in accordance with the Freeborn County Code of Ordinances; Chapter 42, Article XII.

The County welcomes public participation in the local decision-making process and there are several ways your voice can be heard; attend the hearing in-person or submit written comments to the Environmental Services Office at least one hour before the scheduled hearing. You are encouraged to submit written comments to the Planning Commission by email at trevor.bordelon@co.freeborn.mn.us .

Trevor Bordelon

Planning and Zoning Administrator Freeborn County Environmental Services 2020 Pioneer Trail Albert Lea, MN 56007 507-377-5186

Sept. 20, 2023

