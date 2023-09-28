Helicopter placed ahead of dedication at Emmons veterans park Published 6:50 am Thursday, September 28, 2023

Crews placed a decommissioned vintage Bell UH-1 Iroquois utility helicopter from the Vietnam War, also known as a Huey helicopter, into its place on Wednesday at the Emmons Veterans Memorial Park.

The helicopter was purchased and transported to Emmons in December.

The park also includes three flag poles with the United States, Minnesota and POW flags, silhouettes of service members on the corners of the park and a veterans memorial with names of over 400 area veterans dating back to the Civil War, World War I, World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam War all the way up to Desert Storm, Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom.

A dedication ceremony is planned for 3 p.m. Saturday at the park. There will be a fundraiser afterward at the Emmons Legion, starting at 4 p.m. The park is right off of U.S. Highway 69 in Emmons.