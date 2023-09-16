Historical home tour Oct. 7 Published 8:00 pm Friday, September 15, 2023

Have you driven by a beautiful old home and wished you could go inside?

The Freeborn County Hisorical Museum Historical Home Tour runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 7, sponsored by Coldwell Banker, River Valley Realtors, Pam Schmidt, Dawn Swalve and Terry Fox.

The tour features seven gorgeous historical homes in Freeborn County, and you will be able to visit the houses in any order you choose, and at your own pace. Follow along on social media to see historic pictures, and learn about the homes before the tour. Tickets are available at the Freeborn County Historical Museum and at the Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Members can purchase their tickets for $35 and nonmembers can get theirs for $45, with museum memberships starting at $30 for an individual.

Children must be over the age of 12 and supervised by an adult. Food, drink and gum are prohibited inside the homes, and bathrooms will not be available. Transportation is not provided, but some of the homes are walking distance from each other. This event is rain or shine.

The museum is a nonprofit educational and cultural institution established in 1948, committed to building the future by preserving the past. The museum collects, preserves and tells the story of Freeborn County’s past through museum exhibits, research, collections, tours and educational programs. The museum is at 1031 Bridge Ave. and is open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays.

For more information, call their office at 507-373-8003.