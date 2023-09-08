Hollandale’s centennial celebration this weekend Published 6:07 am Friday, September 8, 2023

Hollandale will celebrate 100 years as a community this weekend with activities for the whole family.

Events were expected to kick off Friday with a supper at Hollandale Christian School, an alumni softball game and an outdoor movie night.

Saturday is filled with events, including citywide rummage sales; bus tours; bounce houses; a car, truck and tractor show; a parade; a variety show; the crowning of the Harvest Festival queen; a street dance and fireworks, among others.

Email newsletter signup

Events continue into Sunday with a community worship service by Mark Heijerman, a son of the community and pastor from East Martin Michigan, and light lunch.

The crowning of the Harvest Festival queen has dated back to the first queen in 1972 with Patsy Slegh. The last Harvest Festival with a queen was in 2008.

This year there are eight girls vying for the position: Olivia Vanderploeg, daughter of Connley and Erin Vanderploeg; Gwyneth Brand and Abigail Brand, daughters of Matt and Amy Brand; Abbie Viktora, daughter of Dan and Elizabeth Viktora; Ariel-Star Anhalt, daughter of Anita and Randy Anhalt; Evelyn Ravenhorst, daughter of Mike and Betsy Ravenhorst; Cloe Muilenburg, daughter of Chad and Allison Muilenburg; and Aubri Denherder, daughter of Bruce and Sari Denherder and Allison Slegh and Chad Johnson. The crowning of the queen will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday just before the grand parade at 3 p.m.

Ted Spain at 100 will be the grand marshal of the parade.

The following is the full schedule, according to the city’s website:

Friday

5 to 7 p.m.: Supper at Hollandale Christian School

6:30 p.m.: Alumni softball game at Christian School

8 p.m.: Outdoor family movie night

Saturday

8 a.m.: Citywide rummage sales

8 to 11 a.m.: Power Point presentation of Hollandale past and present

8 a.m.: Fireman water wars

9 a.m.: Bus tour pick-up at the Congregational Church parking lot

9 a..m. to noon: Dutch shuffleboard by the museum

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Blue Goose open for looking around

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Congregational Church open

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Dutch goods for sale at the museum

9 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Museum open

10 a.m.: Van Erkel’s potato operation tour in Maple Island

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Children’s games in the park

10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m..: Bounce houses

11 a.m.: Bus tour pick-up at the Congregational Church

11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Car, truck and tractor show

11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.: Craft and vendor show in the street in front of the fire hall

Noon: Variety show on the Main Stage

1 p.m.: Cemetery tour

2 p.m.: Crowning of the Harvest Festival queen and presentation of past queens

2 p.m.: Van Erkel’s potato operation tour in Maple Island

3 p.m.: Grand parade

3:30 to 7:30 p.m.: Bounce houses open

4 p.m.: Little Mister and Little Miss Dutch Costume Contest for boys and girls ages 5 to 12, Main Stage

4:30 to 5:30 p.m.: Dutch dancing

4:30 to 7 p.m.: Fireman sweet corn and baked potato feed

8 p.m. to midnight: Street dance with band Shirts & Skins

8:45 to 9 p.m.: Fireworks above Hollandale

Sunday

10:50 a.m.: Community worship time

11 a.m.: Community worship service at the Christian Reformed Church

Noon: Light lunch following the service

Noon: Power Point presentation of Hollandale past and present during the lunch