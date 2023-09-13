House ransacked, damaged and other reports Published 10:20 am Wednesday, September 13, 2023

A house was reported ransacked at 2:11 p.m. Tuesday at 819 Garfield Ave. Damage was also reported to the walls.

Juvenile cited for e-cigarette

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 1:12 p.m. Tuesday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

3 arrested on warrants

Police arrested James Robert Hayes, 30, on a local warrant at 2:01 p.m. Tuesday at 408 S. Broadway.

Police arrested Robert Benjamin Willaby, 35, on local warrants at 3:37 p.m. Tuesday at 643 E. Seventh St.

Police arrested Tiffany Kay Ryerson, 43, on local warrants at 10:53 p.m. Tuesday at 2407 Milo Ave.