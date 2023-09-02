Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations now offering flu shots Published 8:00 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

Hy-Vee Inc. announced Wednesday that the flu vaccine is now available inside its more than 275 Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations, with no appointment or prescription necessary throughout the company’s eight-state region, according to a news release.

The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone ages 6 months and older annually. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), millions of people get the flu every year, hundreds of thousands of people are hospitalized and tens of thousands of people die from flu-related causes each year. Anyone can become ill with the flu. The elderly, young children, pregnant women and individuals with chronic health conditions are more susceptible to serious health complications such as pneumonia, sinus infections, ear infections and bronchitis if they contract the illness.

Patients can stop in anytime their local pharmacy is open to receive their flu shot. For a quicker, more convenient experience, patients can also schedule their flu vaccination and complete their vaccine consent form in advance online by visiting www.hy-vee.com/my-pharmacy/vaccine-consent.

Email newsletter signup

Hy-Vee pharmacists will conduct a screening process prior to vaccination to ensure each individual is receiving the most beneficial flu vaccine for their health. Both regular- and high-dose flu vaccines are available at Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations. Medicare and most insurance plans cover the flu vaccine and other immunizations at no charge.

Currently, flu vaccines are available without a prescription during regular pharmacy hours to patients 6 months and older at Hy-Vee’s Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota locations; or 3 years and older in Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin locations, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ PREP Act.