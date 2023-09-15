Interstate 35 southbound resurfacing completed south of Owatonna Published 10:23 am Friday, September 15, 2023

Resurfacing work on southbound Interstate 35 south of Owatonna was completed Sept. 14 and the road is fully open again to traffic, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

MnDOT thanks everyone for their patience and attention to safety while construction work occurred to improve the road.

The project resurfaced approximately 8.8 miles of southbound I-35 from north of Highway 30 (Exit 26, Ellendale) to south of Steele County Road 31 (near Straight River Rest Area). A Weigh-in-Motion System and Road Weather Information System were also installed in one area of I-35 during construction. The hardware for these systems will be installed in the coming weeks, and it will require a lane closure for a day.

I-35 project near Faribault

Email newsletter signup

A separate I-35 resurfacing project in southeast Minnesota is occurring in Rice County near Faribault. The first year of the two-year project is scheduled to be complete in October.

Slowdowns and backups from midday through late afternoon may be experienced because of high traffic volumes on I-35. Motorists should check 511mn.org, or the free mobile app, in advance to review traffic conditions, looking at traffic speeds, traffic cameras and any crash reports.