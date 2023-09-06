It is now Archeological Month in Minnesota Published 7:50 pm Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Did you know that September is Minnesota Archeological Month? The Freeborn County Historical Museum is celebrating by releasing its Lyle Mammoth dig video, believed to be the first mammoth skull to be found in Minnesota, which was found on the Lyle family farm between Hayward and Hollandale in Freeborn County. Come to the museum and follow social media to find out more about how to view this video on the museum’s YouTube channel.

Dr. David Mather will also be giving a lecture “Bear Symbolism in Archeology” at 7 p.m. Sept. 14. Mathers is the National Register archaeologist at the Minnesota State Historic Preservation Office. He has worked as a professional archaeologist in Minnesota for more than 30 years, with specialties in environmental archaeology and historic preservation, including the National Register of Historic Places. His dissertation research at the University of Minnesota was on the archaeobiology of bears and bear ceremonialism in Minnesota. He will introduce the different species of bears around the world with examples of ancient cultural traditions and beliefs about them. Studies of bear remains and artifacts from Mineesota and elsewhere illustrate how archaeological research can tell us about the complex relationships between people and bears in the past. This event is free for museum members and $5 for nonmembers with memberships starting at $30.

The museum is a nonprofit educational and cultural institution established in 1948, committed to building the future by preserving the past. The museum collects, preserves and tells the story of Freeborn County’s past through museum exhibits, research, collections, tours and educational programs. The museum is at 1031 Bridge Ave., and is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. For more information, call 507-373-8003.