Jackie (El Louise) Jacobs

Jackie (El Lousie) Jacobs passed away Friday, September 1, 2023 at her home.

El Louise was born to Victor and Lorraine Holm on January 8, 1942, the second of nine children. She was baptized February 15, 1942 and confirmed March 25, 1956 at St John Lutheran Church in Charles City.

El Louise changed her name to Jackie around the age of 11 – 13 and most everyone knew her as Jackie by the age of 15.

Jackie graduated from Charles City High School in 1960. She married Ra De Gues in July 1960. They had four children and were later divorced. Jackie was a stay-at-home mom while her children were growing up.

She married Alan Jacobs on August 14, 1981 and moved to Ellendale, MN

Jackie loved spending time with her grandkids. She enjoyed numerous outdoor activities which included camping, raising livestock, gardening and canning. Her happy place was her “Texas” home with Al.

Jackie waitressed in different restaurants between Ellendale, Hope and Owatonna, MN. She was well known for her great customer service and welcoming smile. After “retirement” she cleaned houses.

Jackie is survived by her husband, Alan Jacobs; children, Kelli (Jeff) Ungs of Naples, FL, Sheri Howieson of Ellendale, MN, Angie (Stuart) Bolhlman of Owatonna, MN, Mitch (Pam) Jacobs of Mankato, MN, Melissa (Ed) Wencl of Ellendale, MN; 16 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter (her namesake, Alora El Lousie); siblings, Alan (Karen) Holm, Judy Grimm, Robert Holm, Richard Holm, Donald (Shirley) Holm, Diane (Tim) Francis.

Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Lorraine Holm, son, Michell De Geus, son-in-law, Duane Howieson, sister, Gloria Crumpton, brother-in-law Jim Crumpton, brother Dale Holm, sister-in-law Barb Holm, father and mother-in-law, Albert and Marjean Jacobs.

Visitation will be Friday, September 8, 2023 from 5-7 p.m. at Bonnerup Funeral Home in Ellendale and one hour prior to the service. The funeral service will be on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Zion Luther Church, Ellendale.