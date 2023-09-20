June A. Clark

June Audrey Clark, 63, of Mason City Iowa, passed away at 5:55PM, on September 4, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

A celebration of life will be held on September 24, 2023 from 3PM-6PM, with a service at 4PM. The gathering will be held at Edgewater Bay Pavilion in Albert Lea, MN. The service will be officiated by Pastor Matt Hundley.

June was the fourth child born to Harold and Delores (Becker) Clark, on December 9, 1959, in Albert Lea, MN. She was raised with her six sisters, and two brothers in Minnesota, and attended Albert Lea Senior High. Following her graduation, she stayed in Albert Lea to build her life, but later moved to Mason City, IA.

Email newsletter signup

June loved to play Yahtzee and Bingo, swim, write, and sing country songs. She adored frogs, butterflies, cardinals, and the color purple. June could never leave the house without her hair looking perfect. She cherished her children and grandchildren. All of whom, along with her hair, she deemed perfect. A beloved mother and grandmother, she was devoted to her family and relished in the quality time spent together.

Left to cherish June’s memory are her children, Travis (Amanda) Clark, Dalene (Cameron) Prindle, Dale (Mariah Forman) Christenson Jr., Jacob (Jenny Flatness) Christenson, Shelene (Josh Smith) Clark, and Kere (Brandon Hadacek) Clark-Engstrom; grandchildren; Makayla (Kyle) Christenson, Spencer Clark, Makenna Christenson, Savanna Clark, Jace Prindle, Hayden Christenson, Mason Christenson, Weston Sorensen, Drayen Clark, Lyric Clark, Eagan Sorensen, Alyzae Prindle, Kodiak Hadacek, and Meadow Hadacek; a great-grandchild, Kameron Christenson; siblings; Judy Moreno, Jean (Tom) Tomlinson, Jane Hamberg, Jeff (Kimberly) Turner, Joyce Theis, Jay (Diana) Becker, and Joleane (Jared) Chamberlain; along with many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, June is preceded in death by a son, Spencer Christenson; sister, Jeanette Lorentzen, and a brother-in-law, Albino Moreno.