Keith Heavner

Our Precious Lord called Keith Warren Heavner home Sunday, September 17, 2023 at the age of 89 years. A memorial service will be held at 11am on Friday, October 6 at the United Methodist Church in Albert Lea. A visitation will be held from 4-6pm on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at the Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home and an hour before the service at the church. Pastor John Mitchem will be officiating.

Keith was born October 19, 1933 to Kenneth and Becky (Hochhalter) Heavner in an upstairs room of an old farm house in Frost, Minnesota. Because of the depression, the family moved from farm to farm wherever there was work available. Keith attended school in Walters, Kiester and Thompson, Iowa where he graduated with the class of 1951. Growing up, he worked on the family farm and helped neighbors with chores.

Keith met the love of his life, Shirley Pletcher, in front of the Palace of Sweets in Forest City, Iowa. While dating, Keith enlisted into the Army rather than being drafted. He did his basic training at Fort Leonardwood, Missouri then was stationed in Germany. After returning home, Keith and Shirley were married on February 26, 1956 at United Methodist Church in Forest City, Iowa by Shirley’s uncle Rev. James Albertson.

Keith took a job working for Shirley’s dad at Pletcher Transportation and Storage. Their first son, Mark was born in 1957 and their second son, Scott, in 1959. The family moved to Albert Lea where two more sons were born, Brian in 1963 and Todd in 1969. Keith worked several jobs over the years; Universal, BoDeans, Drug Supply and Winnebago.

The family moved to Clarks Grove in 1974 where they raised chickens, cows and pigs and sold their eggs to local markets. Keith enjoyed visiting. He would reminisce about the old times. He loved fishing with his brother-in-law Virgil, camping with his family and going to the Eagles with Clarence and Barbara.

Keith will be missed by all of his family and friends, especially his wife Shirley. His four sons Mark, Scott, Brian (Connie) and Todd (Julie). Special family friend Wayne. Grandkids Heidi (Dana), Hayley, Taylor, Braden, Brad (Lane), Alexi (Kaleb) and Logyn. Great Grandkids Alyssa, Kole and Brextyn. Brother Clarence. In-laws Faye Tegland, Keith (Monica) Pletcher, Marcia (Dick) Formanek, and LaRae (Ron) Holland. Many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Welcoming him to his eternal home; Parents Kenneth and Becky Heavner, Shirley’s parents Bob and Lorraine Pletcher, sister-in-law Barbara Heavner and brothers-in-law Virgil Tegland and Darold (Rosemae) Pletcher.

All our love, until we see you again . . .