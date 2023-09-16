Letter: A history lesson Published 8:30 pm Friday, September 15, 2023

Democrats declare their goal is to end racism. However, history tells a very different story.

Consider!

1829: The Democratic Party was founded and has since fought against nearly every major civil rights initiative.

1861 to 1865: The Civil War was the result of Democrats’ determination to maintain the right to own slaves.

1865: Congress passed the 13th Amendment abolishing slavery. All Republicans voted yes, every Democrat voted no.

1865: Democrats formed the Ku Klux Klan to intimidate Black Americans.

1865: Democrats implemented Jim Crow laws to limit Blacks’ ability to own property, where they lived, worked, went to school. These laws became the foundation of segregation that remained in effect until the Civil Rights Act of 1965.

1866: The 14th Amendment granting citizenship to Blacks was passed. All Republicans voted yes. All Democrats voted no.

1869: The 15th Amendment giving Blacks the right to vote was passed. All Republicans voted yes. All Democrats voted no.

1919: The 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote was passed. Most Democrats were opposed. Black women were denied the right to vote until the Civil Rights Act of 1965.

1954: The Supreme Court ruled segregated schools were “inherently unequal.”

1956: Sen. Byrd, a Democrat, called for “massive resistance” to school integration.

1957: Democratic Arkansas Gov. Orval Fabubus mobilized the National Guard to block desegregation at the Little Rock High School. President Eisenhower responded by mobilizing the 101st Airborne.

1965: The Civil Rights Act passed. While the Democrats controlled Congress, many Democrats opposed this legislation and mounted the longest filibuster in history, lasting 75 days in an effort to block passage.

1967: President Johnson a Democrat declared “War on Poverty.” After spending 22 trillion dollars, the number of Americans living in poverty remains at 11%. Provisions in this law destroyed the Black family unit.

Prior to 1965, over 60% of Blacks were married as of 2008 that number has dropped to 32%. Welfare rules make it lucrative for a woman to remain single and raise children out of wedlock. Once in the system, welfare becomes a life sentence; it’s modern day “slavery.”

The tens of thousands of young Black men growing up on the streets without father figures or respect for authority are the root of America’s current crime wave.

Planned Parenthood’s founding purpose was to limit the number of Black babies born. Most Planned Parenthood clinics are in Black neighborhoods. Black women make up only 6% of the population, but account for 40% of all abortions. It is estimated that over 900 Black babies are aborted every day. Democrats block legislation to reign in this abhorrent practice.

2008: Obama, a Democrat, was elected president. While Obama could have eased racial tensions, he chose to pit the races against one another. America has become more divided than anytime since the ’60s.

2020: President Biden, a Democrat, opened the flood gates on illegal immigration, and millions of illegals will limit the poor-working Blacks’ ability to prosper.

A Leopard cannot change its spots, neither can a Democrat.

Don Sorensen

Albert Lea