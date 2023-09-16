Letter: Democrats aren’t helping the little guy Published 8:30 pm Friday, September 15, 2023

Several letters and articles in the Albert Lea Tribune want to convince you the Republicans are only for the rich and the Democrats are for the little guy.

Facts: President Trump Inflation Gas Prices Interest

2016 2.1% $ 2.29

2017 2.1% $2.30

2018 1.9 % $ 2.25

2019 2.3 % $2.26 2.77%

President Biden 2020 1.4 % $2.24

2021 7.0 % $3.28

2022 6.5 % $4.09

2023 6.0 % $3.82 5.89 %

This chart does not look like the Democrats are helping the little guy.

Russel E. Tordoff

Glenville