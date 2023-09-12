Letter: Family has enjoyed Civic Music series

Published 6:34 pm Tuesday, September 12, 2023

By Submitted

It was a wintry night as my daughter, 8 at the time, and I listened to this fantastic quartet through Civic Music series. She did not want to leave and kept staring at the violin. This is when I knew she had found her instrument and was ready for lessons. The Civic Music series offers exactly this to families especially with young kids: exposure and opportunity to professional musicians who are passionate about their craft. It is an absolute gift to be able to have these musicians right here in southern Minnesota. Our family, with kiddos ages 4 to 10, is looking forward to another wonderful series of concerts. We would love to see more families join us. Even if your littles can only make it to the intermission, it is worth it. We are fortunate to have this music series in Albert Lea, and I would love to see it filled with all generations.

You can purchase your tickets at Hy-Vee, Arcadian banks, Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau, Alden city office and Austin coffee house.

Molly Grimmius
Albert Lea

