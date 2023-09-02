Letter: How will Trump try to kill our democracy next? Published 8:30 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

The Republican debate for president was very interesting. The people on the stage were asked if they would vote for Trump if he were convicted of a crime. Six out of eight said yes by raising their hands. The party of law and order would vote for a convicted criminal for president. That seems shocking to me.

Mike Pence said he would always uphold the Constitution. Trump tried to have Pence throw the Constitution out the window on Jan. 6, 2021. Trump was going to end our democracy. That is what a dictator does.

MAGA Republicans do not seem to be bothered by what Trump tried to do on that day. He tried to kill our democracy. He even tried to have Mike Pence killed by hanging on that day. Will Trump try to kill our democracy in the next election?

John Wojszynski

Albert Lea