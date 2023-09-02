Letter: Thanks for support of Pelican Breeze Published 8:30 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

The Pelican Breeze Foundation would like to thank the city of Albert Lea for the new floating dock that the Pelican Breeze will use for our 2024 season. We were asked to meet half the cost of the dock.

The Pelican Breeze Foundation contacted area businesses and people. Through generous support, we have received contributions that make it possible for us to pay our half and make additional improvements to our boat. The following are the contributors to this fundraising: Albert Lea Seed, Americana Insurance, Arcadian Bank, Bruce and Eileen Ness, CCF BankCCF, Chuck and Denise Sandager, Crossroads Trailer, The Blackbaud Giving Fund, Steve Zenk, Freeborn County Coop Oil, Freeborn-Mower Electric Operation Round-up, Glenville American Legion, Knutson Oil Company, Lou-Rich Inc., Minnesota Freezer Warehouse, Mrs. Gerry’s, Northstar Power Sports, POET, Roger Lonning, Schipp’s Pro Power Wash, Security Bank, Select Foods and Tom and Jean Eaton. Our foundation wishes to express our sincere thanks to these contributors.

The Pelican Breeze Foundation also wishes to thank other contributors to our annual operations: Carol Lundblad Foundation of the Freeborn County Community Fund, Minnesota Energy, Mayo Clinic Foundation and the Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Last year, the Pelican Breeze completed 25 years of operation in Albert Lea. We want to thank the community for continuing to be our passengers. The Pelican Breeze welcomes guests to Albert Lea Lake from several states and countries. We have a very dedicated group of volunteers in our crew, but are always wishing to add new volunteers as captains and first mates. Please contact any of the volunteers if you are interested. I can be reached at 507-383-7630. In 2023, we have seen an increase in passengers on our public cruises. With this new floating dock, we hope that the boat will become even more convenient for our passengers to use next season.

Bruce Ness

president

Pelican Breeze Foundation