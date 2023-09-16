Letter: You won’t regret attending Civic Music series Published 8:30 pm Friday, September 15, 2023

It is fall and it is also time for the best concert value in Albert Lea. I am referring to the Civic Music Concert Series. This year we are celebrating our 77th year! The concerts this season range from folk to jazz to classical to popular music from the ’50s through the ’70s. The eclectic concert mix includes the Folk Legacy Trio (with members from the Kingston Trio), pianist Charlie Albright, classical violin and guitar with Yu & I, the Sinta saxophone quartet, and the trumpet, piano and bass trio Brassfire. In addition, there are three bonus or reciprocity concerts in Clear Lake.

Why is this the best concert value in the area? You will receive eight concert opportunities from October to May for only $50 (individual ticket) to $105 (family). This amounts to a per concert price of $6.25! So even if you can’t attend every concert, it is still a great entertainment value.

Season tickets are available from a variety of locations including Hy-Vee in Albert Lea, Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau, Alden City Office, Austin’s Coffee House on Main, all Arcadian Bank locations and Civic Music board members.

Email newsletter signup

Don’t hesitate! You will not regret purchasing a Civic Music Concert Series ticket.

Gary Schindler

Civic Music board member