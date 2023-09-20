Longtime Albert Lea resident reaches 101 years old Published 9:02 pm Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Foster flew airplanes, went waterskiing well into his 90s

Albert Lean Chuck Foster can’t identify one thing alone that has helped him reach 101 years old, but he offered a few ideas Monday.

The resident of Good Samaritan Society of Albert Lea said he never smoked a cigarette and never drank excessively. He also ate what he said was “pretty healthy” most of his life and for the most part has had no major health problems.

But his loving family, he said, has been the basis behind much of his longevity.

“He told me the secret to living a long life — marry someone you love, find joy in everything you do and be happy,” said Tracey Ball, activities director at Good Samaritan about a previous conversation she had with Foster.

About 60 family and friends celebrated Foster’s 101st birthday last week at the senior care facility.

Born Sept. 13, 1922, in Washington, Iowa, Foster was active in the Air Force from 1943 to 1945, serving in both World War II and the Korean War. He then joined the Air Force Reserve until 1982. He was a pilot and flight instructor, becoming a liaison for the Air Force Academy and retiring at the rank of lieutenant colonel.

He and his wife, Carol, had two children, Hans and Karen, and he also enjoys his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He said he and his family moved to Albert Lea in 1968 after being transferred to the community with Standard Oil Co., where he ultimately worked for 24 years.

Foster owned a Cessna Cardinal airplane and flew well into his 90s.

He was also big into waterskiing and said the last time he did so was in his early 90s.

Now living at Good Samaritan Society, he said he likes to go to the church service there, play bingo and other games, listen to live music and attend parties for holidays and birthdays.

He is a regular reader of both the Wall Street Journal and the Albert Lea Tribune.

His advice to others is, “Put your heart in all you do.”