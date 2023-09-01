Mary Agnes Shafenberg

Mary, 86, passed away August 21, after battling Alzheimers the last few years. Preceded in death by her parents, Veronica and Ross Shafenberg and her sister Jean(Bill) Olson. She is survived by niece Suzie Olson, and nephews Bill (Angie) Olson and David (Cris) Olson, great niece Brooke (Jimmy) Blair and their daughters Adeline and Elowen, and great nephews Alex Scherber and Michael Olson.

Mary was born September 22, 1936 in Casper Wyoming. After graduation from high school, she attended the University of Nebraska Lincoln for one year. She lived in Dallas for many years, enjoying a satisfying career working for a stockbroker, eventually becoming one herself. Upon retirement, she moved to Albert Lea to be closer to her family. A lifelong dog lover, Mary had a colorful variety of dogs over the years, which brought joy to her life, as well as entertaining stories to her friends. She was an avid football fan, golfer, bridge player and was on the board of Civic Music for many years. Per Mary’s request, there will be no service. Memorials to Freeborn County Humane Society or donor’s choice.