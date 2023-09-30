Meet the Athlete: Kadin Johnson
Published 3:36 pm Saturday, September 30, 2023
Q: What grade are you in?
A: I’m in 12th grade
Q: What town do you live in, and which school do you attend?
A: I live Albert Lea and attend Albert Lea high school
Q: Who is your immediate family?
A: My immediate family is my mom, Christi; my dad, Brian; and three siblings, Emma, Jordan and Kellan
Q: Which sports do you play?
A: I play football and baseball
Q: What is your favorite part of playing your sport?
A: My favorite part of football is the guys I get to play it with
Q: What has playing that sport taught you?
A: Football has taught me how important it is to be accountable
Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?
A: Running 1 on 1’s before practice with friends
Q: How did you get started in your sport?
A: It all started when I would run plays with my dad when I was little
Q: What sports did your family members play?
A: My dad played football, and my mom played volleyball
Q: What are your sports-related achievements?
A: Making baseball section playoffs
Q: What are your sports-related goals?
A: Win a football game
Q: Who is your favorite professional athlete? Why?
A: Justin Herbert because he always seeks perfection
Q: What are your college plans? Major?
A: I plan to attend a Technical college to study Lineman work
Q: What is your favorite school subject?
A: Math
Q: Who is your favorite teacher?
A: Mr. Haney
Q: What are your hobbies?
A: My Hobbies are hunting, fishing along with playing sports
Q: What is your dream job?
A: A dream job for me would be to own my own business
Q: What is your favorite TV show?
A: “Full House”
Q: What is an interesting fact about you?
A: I was in a rodeo once