Meet the Athlete: Kadin Johnson

Published 3:36 pm Saturday, September 30, 2023

By Submitted

Albert Lea senior Kadin Johnson plays both football and baseball. Provided

Q: What grade are you in?
A: I’m in 12th grade

Q: What town do you live in, and which school do you attend?
A: I live Albert Lea and attend Albert Lea high school

Q: Who is your immediate family?
A: My immediate family is my mom, Christi; my dad, Brian; and three siblings, Emma, Jordan and Kellan

Q: Which sports do you play?
A: I play football and baseball

Q: What is your favorite part of playing your sport?
A: My favorite part of football is the guys I get to play it with

Q: What has playing that sport taught you?
A: Football has taught me how important it is to be accountable

Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?
A: Running 1 on 1’s before practice with friends

Q: How did you get started in your sport?
A: It all started when I would run plays with my dad when I was little

Q: What sports did your family members play?
A: My dad played football, and my mom played volleyball

Q: What are your sports-related achievements?
A: Making baseball section playoffs

Q: What are your sports-related goals?
A: Win a football game

Q: Who is your favorite professional athlete? Why?
A: Justin Herbert because he always seeks perfection

Q: What are your college plans? Major?
A: I plan to attend a Technical college to study Lineman work

Q: What is your favorite school subject?
A: Math

Q: Who is your favorite teacher?
A: Mr. Haney

Q: What are your hobbies?
A: My Hobbies are hunting, fishing along with playing sports

Q: What is your dream job?
A: A dream job for me would be to own my own business

Q: What is your favorite TV show?
A: “Full House”

Q: What is an interesting fact about you?
A: I was in a rodeo once

