Meet the Athlete: Kadin Johnson Published 3:36 pm Saturday, September 30, 2023

Q: What grade are you in?

A: I’m in 12th grade

Q: What town do you live in, and which school do you attend?

A: I live Albert Lea and attend Albert Lea high school

Q: Who is your immediate family?

A: My immediate family is my mom, Christi; my dad, Brian; and three siblings, Emma, Jordan and Kellan

Q: Which sports do you play?

A: I play football and baseball

Q: What is your favorite part of playing your sport?

A: My favorite part of football is the guys I get to play it with

Q: What has playing that sport taught you?

A: Football has taught me how important it is to be accountable

Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?

A: Running 1 on 1’s before practice with friends

Q: How did you get started in your sport?

A: It all started when I would run plays with my dad when I was little

Q: What sports did your family members play?

A: My dad played football, and my mom played volleyball

Q: What are your sports-related achievements?

A: Making baseball section playoffs

Q: What are your sports-related goals?

A: Win a football game

Q: Who is your favorite professional athlete? Why?

A: Justin Herbert because he always seeks perfection

Q: What are your college plans? Major?

A: I plan to attend a Technical college to study Lineman work

Q: What is your favorite school subject?

A: Math

Q: Who is your favorite teacher?

A: Mr. Haney

Q: What are your hobbies?

A: My Hobbies are hunting, fishing along with playing sports

Q: What is your dream job?

A: A dream job for me would be to own my own business

Q: What is your favorite TV show?

A: “Full House”

Q: What is an interesting fact about you?

A: I was in a rodeo once