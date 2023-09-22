Meet the Athlete: Maria Clarey is a 3-sport athlete: soccer, rugby and hockey Published 6:34 pm Friday, September 22, 2023

Q: What grade are you in?

A: 11th grade

Q: What town do you live in, and which school do you attend?

A: I live in Albert Lea. I go to Albert Lea High School.

Q: Who is your immediate family?

A: Mom and dad are Natasha and John Clarey. Siblings are Kendal and Kallen Clarey.

Q: Which sports do you play?

A: I play soccer, rugby and hockey.

Q: What is your favorite part of playing your sport?

A: My favorite part of playing my sports is that it’s a time where I can forget my busy day — just be in my own world.

Q: What has playing that sport taught you?

A: Playing this sport taught me how to be patient and adapting to any possibilities.

Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?

A: My favorite memory about soccer is the bus ride home from one of our game and getting ice cream with my teammates.

Q: How did you get started in your sport?

A: I started playing soccer by playing off the wall soccer. I enjoyed it from that point on so I kept playing.

Q: What sports did your family members play?

A: My brother does hockey and golf. My sister does rugby and figure skating.

Q: What are your sports-related achievements?

A: My biggest achievement in my sports are getting to make new friends and memories.

Q: What are your sports-related goals?

A: My goal is to learn from my mistakes and keep learning.

Q: Who is your favorite professional athlete? Why?

A: My favorite professional athlete is Cristiano Ronaldo because I think he is a great player.

Q: What are your college plans? Major?

A: I am planning on finishing high school with my AA through Riverland. Then getting a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice administration.

Q: What is your favorite school subject?

A: Math

Q: Who is your favorite teacher?

A: I had a lot of great teachers. I don’t have a favorite teacher.

Q: What are your hobbies?

A: Camping, biking and doing puzzles

Q: What is your dream job?

A: Working somewhere in law enforcement

Q: What is your favorite TV show?

A: “White Collar”

Q: What is an interesting fact about you?

A: One interesting fact about me is that I was born in Guatemala.