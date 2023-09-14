Mexican grocery store sees growth at new location Published 3:36 pm Thursday, September 14, 2023

Besides having a new name, The Mexican Store has a new location: 310 Main Court.

The original store — at 131 N. Broadway — was in operations for over 25 years.

But because of the foot traffic, owner Aaron Preciado said the grocery store, which sells vegetables, meats, eggs, drinks, candy and snacks, among other things, needed to expand.

“[We] needed more room, more space, more parking,” Preciado said.

Preciado had been considering moving for six years and decided it was time two years ago.

The new store, at the former Fleet Farm location, opened six weeks ago, and provides 10,000 square feet.

So far, the new space has attracted more customers, and Preciado said customers were happy, which in turn made him happy.

“More new people, new customers [are] coming in,” he said, adding besides drawing in more people, they were leaving happy.

He also hadn’t encountered any challenges during the relocation.

The new space allowed him to sell products from other Spanish-speaking countries.

“I love it,” he said, adding the store gets especially busy on Fridays and weekends. And that influx of shoppers surprised him.

The store is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day of the week.