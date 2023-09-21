Minnesota Supreme Court to hear arguments on Trump ballot eligibility

Published 6:02 am Thursday, September 21, 2023

By Minnesota Public Radio

Former President Donald Trump speaks during the New Hampshire Republican State Committee 2023 annual meeting January 2023 in Salem, N.H. (AP Photo/Reba Saldanha)

The Minnesota Supreme Court has scheduled oral arguments for Nov. 2 on a petition that seeks to bar former President Donald Trump from appearing on Minnesota ballots next year.

Eight Minnesota voters, including former Secretary of State Joan Growe and former Supreme Court Justice Paul Anderson, filed suit earlier this month contending that the 14th Amendment to the Constitution prohibits Trump from holding federal office because he took part in an insurrection on January 6, 2021.

The amendment was adopted after the Civil War to prevent former confederates from returning to federal office, but a recent paper by two legal scholars has prompted new interest in applying it to Trump.

A similar suit was filed this year in Colorado.

