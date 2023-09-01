Minnesota’s First Feline goes missing Published 3:03 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

By Sam Stroozas, Minnesota Public Radio

Gov. Tim Walz’s orange tabby cat, Afton, went missing on Aug. 26 from his Eastcliff residence in St. Paul.

Seven-year-old Afton Walz is a former stray and was adopted from the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society in Mankato.

Email newsletter signup

When he lived at the governor’s Summit Avenue residence, he was known for venturing away for the afternoon, often crashing nearby weddings as a surprise guest.

Once the family moved to Eastcliff, Walz decided to put an Apple AirTag on Afton. It worked; he was found in July enjoying a morning at the neighbor’s house.

But things are different this time, according to a spokesperson for the governor. Afton has removed his AirTag.

Walz posted Thursday on social media that Afton was missing.

“Some news out of the Walz household: Our family cat, Afton, has gone missing,” the post said. “We appreciate our neighbors in Saint Paul keeping an eye out for him. There will be two very grateful kids over here if Afton finds his way home.”