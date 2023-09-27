New Big Island Rendezvous print now available Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, September 26, 2023

The Big Island Rendezvous & Festival has the 37th print ready for the event.

Once upon a time the people could not travel the distance to the Trading Post, so they gathered at a certain spot at a certain time and the Trading Post sent wagons of trade goods to them. Since travel then was not like travel today, they may have waited three or four days. So they came prepared to camp and they traded with each other. There might be a mountain man that needed a new shirt, and there was a lady who could make him one.

Somebody would bring a violin, and there would be music and dancing!

The Rendezvous is a re-creation of this sort of event.

Shown at the left top is a woman called “Tilly” with her gun. Top center is Faye and Grandpa Jim. Top right is Pop Wagner with his violin, and there would be music and dancing.

Also shown is a father and son and center is a couple who were married at last year’s event. Abraham Lincoln is also seen.

Lower left is a young man who on one knee proposed to his love last year.

Bottom center is Bourgeois Perry Vinging with Foxy Lady (Kay Bachman), a lady from the crowd and a Scottish dancer.

Last is a special companion of a family — a large dog. Dogs were so important. They were more than just pets. They were protection and even warmth.

Some prints are black and white and some are handpainted. They are available at the event and also at Adam’s Originals.

Sale of the prints help fund the two student days.

Artist is Eloise Adams.