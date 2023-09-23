New farmers market basket winner

Published 8:00 pm Friday, September 22, 2023

By Submitted

Kathleen Bleckeberg presents James Espinosa with the basket of goodies he won in the Sept. 13 drawing. Market visitors can register on Wednesdays to win a basket of goodies donated by market vendors. Provided

