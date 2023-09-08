New farmers market basket winner

Published 6:39 pm Friday, September 8, 2023

By Submitted

From left, Kathleen Bleckeberg presents Patsy Fuentez with the basket of goodies she won in the August 30 drawing. Market visitors can register on Wednesdays to win a basket of goodies donated by market vendors. Provided

