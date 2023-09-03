Motorcycle fire in Albert Lea under investigation Published 2:57 pm Sunday, September 3, 2023

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after a motorcycle reportedly went up in flames early Sunday morning outside of an apartment complex in Albert Lea.

At 3:37 a.m. Sunday Albert Lea Fire Rescue was dispatched to a vehicle fire in front of 800 S. Fourth Ave. Upon arrival, firefighters found a motorcycle fully involved in flames with the fire impinging on a passenger vehicle. Fire crews extinguished the fire.

The Albert Lea Police Department also responded to the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Albert Lea Fire Rescue and Police Department with the Minnesota State Fire Marshal contacted.

The motorcycle was a total loss, estimated at $3,635, with minor damage to a passenger vehicle.

No injuries were reported