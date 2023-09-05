Born on January 23, 1967 to Carole and the late Harold R. Larson, Norene passed away on August 31, 2023 after a years long fight with NASH (a form of liver disease). She was 56.

A memorial service for Norene V. Nicholson will be held on September 10th, 2023. Services will be held at the Albert Lea Vineyard Church (sharing the building with Our Father’s House). We will meet at 2pm with Services beginning at 3pm. We will have coffee and bars after. Pastor Matt Hundley will be officiating.

Norene was everyone’s favorite auntie, she loved the kids. She also loved to sing and made that a career for many years before retiring about 10 years ago. Christmas was her favorite time of year and she would always work with her mother to buy lots of presents for as many little ones as possible. She was also very much a wonderful partner and best friend to her husband Dale who likes to say she was a Proverbs 31 kind of woman (Proverbs 31:10-31).

There are too many family members and cherished friends to mention them all, she is survived by her husband Dale, her mother Carole, brother Sean, brother Dan, and sister Terese.